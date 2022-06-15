Market vendor who spent 2 months in jail during SOE awarded $241,000 in damages

A market vendor, who spent almost 2 months in jail during the 2011 State Of Emergency, after being charged with being a gang member, is awarded just over $241,000 in damages.

Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ruled in favor of Omardath Dookie in a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the Attorney General.

Attorney Kevin Ratiram represented him.

In her ruling, justice Quinlan-Williams found that the charging officer was not a credible witness.

In his witness statement, Mr. Dookie recalled that he was home when 2 police vehicles pulled up and PC Rainy Dhill, who had previously charged him with possession of a knife, arrested him.

When asked why he was being arrested, Mr. Dookie said the officer asked him for 2 other men.

Mr. Dookie said he was taken to the Barataria Police Station, put in a cell, charged with being a member of the Devanand Gang of Evelyn Trace, El Socorro and denied bail after pleading not guilty.

He was kept in a 10×10 cell with 4 other prisoners, with a bucket for a toilet.

On October 19th, 2011, he was freed after the prosecutor indicated that they did not have enough evidence to prosecute him.

In giving her oral ruling, the judge said the State had not shown that there was any reasonable and probable cause to arrest and charge Mr. Dookie. She also found that PC Dhill had acted with malice in charging him.