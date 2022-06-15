I955 FM


Deputy CEO at Eastern Credit Union claims plans are afoot to undermine the executive of the institution

Posted on June 15, 2022
Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Eastern Credit Union, Kester Lashley (center)

Damning claims from the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Eastern Credit Union Kester Lashley.

He says there is malfeasance aimed at undermining the executive of the credit union.

Mr. Lashley is also distancing the ECU and its board from the matter.

Mr. Lashley says he has written to the Commissioner through the CEO’s office, but has not received a response to date.

He was speaking with reporters during a media conference of the ECU yesterday.

