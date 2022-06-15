I955 FM


31-year-old man is shot dead in San Juan

Posted on June 15, 2022

Thirty-one year old Kearon Jones has been shot dead.

He was at a house on Prizgar Road, San Juan yesterday afternoon when he was shot several times.

It is reported he died at the scene.

A relative of Mr. Jones is reported as saying a few days ago he had a confrontation with a man who had threatened his mother.

The relative believes there is a connection between the killing and the confrontation.

Mr. Jones was the father of 2 children ages 10 and 7.

