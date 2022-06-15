Over 3 million dollars go up in flames as a private ambulance service suffers an arson attack

It was a deliberate act, the setting ablaze of 3 new ambulances in St. Clair.

The ambulances are privately owned and operated by Aid Allies Medical Limited and are worth 1.2 million dollars each.

Reports say the vehicles were parked outside the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Centre around 12:45am yesterday morning when they were fire bombed.

Police reports say the 3 specially outfitted vehicles were each left to burn.

CCTV footage showed someone breaking the drivers side window of the ambulances and pouring what is believed to be a flammable substance on the front seats.

They were then set alight.

Security guards on the compound noticed the vehicles burning and contacted the fire services and the police.

Owner of the ambulances Edgar Aboud does not believe it was personal.

He said he started the business 8 months ago and the fire will affect some 32 employees.

Chairman of the of the MRI Centre Dr. Jacob Hadeed said some parts of the building’s electrical lines were destroyed.

He confirmed that none of the sensitive MRI equipment was affected.

Officers of the Port of Spain divisions are continuing investigations.