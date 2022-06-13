2 lives claimed over gun violence

Gun violence has claimed the lives of 2 men.

The incidents occurred in Arima and San Juan.

In the latest incident the victim has only been identified as Akile.

Reports say Akile was shot on Pinto Road at around 9:45 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands residents in the area heard several explosions and went to investigate.

The man was found on the roadway.

Police were then contacted.

Akiel was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

And a man identified as Ishmael and also known as “Abrey” was shot and killed in San Juan.

That killing took place at Shende Street around 12:45 yesterday morning.

A man known to the deceased approached and there was an altercation.

During the scuffle there was an explosion.

The man is said to have dropped the gun and fled the scene.

Ishmael was hit.

The police were notified and a firearm was recovered.

Police later detained a teenage suspect.

Also over the weekend there was another gun related incident.

Thirty-six-year-old Jean Pierre Henry of Malabar Branch Road, Malabar is the fatality.