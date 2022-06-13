Broiler association tells of imminent higher costs for eggs and poultry

Consumers are being told to brace for higher chicken and egg prices.

The warning comes from Head of the Broiler Growers Association, Sudesh Ramkission.

There was an increase in the price of chicken and eggs recently.

Mr. Ramkission tells Newscenter 5 the cost of poultry is heading upwards again given the situation between Russia and the Ukraine.

He also says egg farmers may have to crunch the numbers again.

Chicken now sells at $17 per pound while eggs are going for an estimated $27 to $28 per dozen.

Mr. Ramkission spoke with Newscenter 5 over the weekend.