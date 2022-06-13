No flour shortage says Ministry of Trade & Industry

The Ministry of Trade and Industry assures there is absolutely no shortage of flour and neither is there any looming shortage.

Responding directly to the possible shortage of flour as noted by Sheik Lisha Compnay Limited in the Sunday Express.

The Ministry says Sheik Lisha Imports Flour from Turkey and their market share and those of other importers collectively are under 1% of local sales.

In a media release the ministry notes that 99 % of flour consumed in Trinidad and Tobago is manufactured locally by 2 millers who have acted prudently and responsibly by securing their grain shipments for the rest of 2022.

The Ministry says those millers have assured and advised that this measure may have an impact on their cost of production but the security of wheat and other grain supplies remains of paramount importance.

There is, in fact, certainty of supply and there is absolutely no shortage of flour neither is there any looming shortage.