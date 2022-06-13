25-year-old woman killed in an early morning accident

Nelina Williams

An early morning journey ends in the death of a 25-year-old D’Abadie resident.

Police say Nelina Williams of Redwood Drive, La Florissante, died after her car slammed into a signpost and flipped several times near the Tarouba Flyover.

The tragedy happened sometime after 3am yesterday.

She was flung from the vehicle and ended up in the median.

Reports say the vehicle’s hood and a portion of the body remained tangled in a signpost.

A District Medical Officer viewed her body and ordered that it be removed to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Several people took to social media to express their condolences to her family.

Investigations are underway.