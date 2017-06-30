PM says state cannot afford to offer more money for those affected by tropical storm Bret

The Prime Minister says the state cannot afford to offer any more money to those affected by tropical storm, Bret.

Dr. Keith Rowley says his Cabinet has allocated 30 million dollars to assist those affected by the storm.

However, he says government cannot afford to offer any more money.

Dr. Rowley says his administration is not able to fully compensate persons affected by storm.

He says all that can be given is some assistance.

Dr. Rowley is calling on the assessment process for those affected by the storm to be transparent and fair.

Dr. Rowley was speaking at yesterday’s post cabinet media conference in Port of Spain, yesterday.