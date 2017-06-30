I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Michelle Solomon Baskh appointed deputy director of the Police Complaints Authority.

Posted on June 30, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-49The Police Complaints Authority now has a new Deputy Director…she is attorney at law Michelle Solomon-Baksh.

 

Mrs. Solomon-Baskh was sworn in at president’s house yesterday.

 

Following her swearing in, Mrs. Solomon-Baskh vowed to do her best

 

 

President Anthony Carmona was high in praise of Mrs. Baskh.

 

He described her as persistent and thorough.

 

The PCA director later told reporters there are over 20 investigations underway, which include recent shootings of mentally ill persons by police.

 

David West said the PCA was not fully constituted since the resignation of former Deputy Director Andrew Stroude on May 8th, but is now able to move forward with its work.

 

Both Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar agreed upon Mrs. Solomon-Baskh’s appointment.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *