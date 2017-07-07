JSC of the Parliament grills members of protective services

A Joint Select Committee of the Parliament grills senior members of the protective services on the integrity of their officers regarding the importation of illegal arms and ammunition.
The officers appeared before a JSC on national security, on the prevalence of illegal guns in the country.
Committee chairman Fitzgerald Hinds gave examples of how corrupt members of the services could be assisting criminals to import illegal guns.
The guardians of the nation’s borders admitted to the J.S.C that there was corruption, but the issue was being dealt with.
Acting Chief of Defense staff Captain Hayden Pritchard said while the Coast Guard was not immune to corruption, mechanisms are in place to deal with the problem.
Chairman of the Port Authority Allison Lewis said the integrity of port personnel and a lack of proper training remain issues.
Comptroller of Customs and Exise Glen Singh, said his section is faced with other issues apart from illegal arms.
And on behalf of the Police Service, Senior Sup Leroy Brebner said, all efforts were being made to rid the service of rogue elements.
However, he said as an essential member of National Security, more needs to be done.
At the Airport Authority, Chairman Nigel Ferguson said he was not in a position to say corruption exists there, but he assured anyone found in illegal activity would be immediately dismissed.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
12 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
12 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
12 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.