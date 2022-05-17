PM says preferred bidder for Petrotrin identified

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says his government has identified a preferred bidder for the Petrotrin Refinery.

He says this is in the revised bidding process for the Petrotrin Refinery.

The Prime Minister was at the time responding to a question from Point-a-Pierre MP David Lee in the Parliament yesterday.

Questioned as to when the time line will be completed, Dr. Rowley said he could not say.

In July 2021 Trinidad Petroleum Holdings re-started its search for partners to help revive subsidiary Guaracara Refining CO. LTD idled Pointe-a-Pierre refinery which ceased processing activities in late 2018 amid restructuring of former operator Petrotrin.