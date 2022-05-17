I955 FM


Drive-By shooting in Port of Spain

Posted on May 17, 2022

Bullets are fired at a vehicle near the Transit Hub City Gate in Port of Spain.

At around 4pm yesterday the driver of a silver Wingroad was heading west along South Quay when another car pulled alongside him.

The occupants of the vehicle opened fire and sped off.

The driver of the Wingroad pulled over and got out.

He was not hurt.

Police were called to the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

