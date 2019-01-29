PM and other regional leaders hold talks with UN Secretary General about crisis in Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, along with some leaders of the region have held talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
The meeting yesterday took place at the UN’s headquarters in New York and they discussed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, which is just 7 miles away from Trinidad and Tobago.
The Office of the Prime Minister yesterday released a video of Dr. Rowley telling of the meeting and its outcome.
The Prime Minister said dialogue is the way forward to resolving the major issues in Venezuela.
The talks with the UN Secretary General followed a Caricom heads of government emergency meeting last Thursday where it was decided that the regional body should engage the global organisation.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.