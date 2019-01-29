Body found inside a booth at Savannah is identified

The body found inside a booth at the Queens Park Savannah is that of Matthew James.
Mr. James was a security guard with Shield Security.
He was 27-years-old and the father of two.
It is said he was last seen at his place of work collecting food orders from his colleagues on Saturday night.
His body was in a booth under construction at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in Port-of-Spain, near Chancery Lane on Sunday morning.
Mr. James’ body was discovered by a colleague employed by the National Carnival Commission.
Mr. James was from Santa Cruz.
It is believed his vehicle was stolen and was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday night.
An autopsy yesterday revealed that Mr. James died from multiple stab wounds to the neck.
Reports say Mr. James’ wife is 6 months pregnant.
Managing Director of Shield Security Simon Sobrian has extended condolences to Mr. James’ family.
He says Mr. James was a new employee and was a “respectful young man with no blemishes on his record since his employment.
