CAL experiencing problems with its Amadeus System

Caribbean Airlines says it is temporarily unable to ticket customers at ticket offices, the call centre or online because the Amadeus System, the online booking software used by airlines, is experiencing a global outage.

In a statement yesterday, CAL said all airlines using the Amadeus System have been affected by the outage.

It assured customers that they will be advised once the systems are restored to full operation.

CAL apologised for any inconvenience caused and assure all stakeholders that it is in regular contact with Amadeus as they work to resolve the matter.