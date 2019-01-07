PM addresses nation claiming former government wasted and borrowed billions in secret

The former government wasted 29 billion dollars borrowed in secret, weeks before the General Elections and Sandals may have been chased away, these are just some of the revelations made by the Prime Minister in an address to the nation.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley speaking to an audience at NAPA in Port of Spain recently used a slide presentation to show his government’s predicament with the economy.

The event was aired on national television last evening.

In the address titled “Mind Your Business”, the Prime Minister said the former PP government was to blame for the country’s crippled finances.

Dr. Rowley accused the Peoples Partnership government of raiding the National Gas Company more than once, the Central Bank, and running a large over draft.

Dr. Rowley noted that the last government also borrowed in secret and never told the public.

The Prime Minister further told of negatives, which continue to plague efforts to woo the Sandals brand to Tobago.

And the United National Congress responds, saying the event at NAPA was a blatant abuse of taxpayers’ dollars.

Leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad Bissessar said in a release last evening, the Prime Minister subjected citizens to yet another long-winded and bizarre lectures, which offered no hope for the people.

According to Mrs. Persad Bissessar, Dr. Rowley not only failed to account to the people on what the government has actually done, but three and a half years later he has nothing to show.

She said last year there was a continuation of the government’s mismanagement and its crippling impact on the people who are facing higher food prices and increases cost of living, rising joblessness and hopelessness.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the government’s only economic policy since assuming office has been to make life harder for the people, by increasing taxes.

She said a recent report by the Central Bank indicated that 2019 would be a tough year as the economy is slowing down.

She wants to know where is the so-called turnaround touted by the Finance Minister.

She is accusing the government of crashing the economy.