Dr. Rowley’s management plan to cost tax payers $12.5bn less than half of what his predecessors wasted

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley lays out a management plan in part one of his address to the nation saying, his administration’s road map would cost taxpayers $12.5 billion, less than half of what his predecessors wasted.
Last night, Dr. Rowley said the $29 billion in wasted funds was cold hard cash, which was on hand and this figure excluded other forms of expenditures.
Within his plan included expenditure on projects such as $2 billion on repairs at the Port-of- Spain General Hospital, creating a La Brea dry dock, and on housing programs respectively.
He said government is prepared to spend $1 billion on the Dragon Gas Pipeline, Resort Tourism Project, the Tobago Airport Terminal, purchase of two new ferries for Tobago, and the San Fernando Waterfront Project.
Prime Minister Rowley also put forth expenditures of $850 million for the construction of the Sangre Grande Hospital and $600 million for the purchase of two Coast Guard vessels.
Part two of the address will be aired at 8 o’clock this evening.
