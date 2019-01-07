Dr. Rowley’s management plan to cost tax payers $12.5bn less than half of what his predecessors wasted

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley lays out a man­age­ment plan in part one of his ad­dress to the na­tion saying, his ad­min­is­tra­tion’s road map would cost tax­pay­ers $12.5 bil­lion, less than half of what his pre­de­ces­sors wast­ed.

Last night, Dr. Rowley said the $29 bil­lion in wast­ed funds was cold hard cash, which was on hand and this fig­ure ex­clud­ed oth­er forms of ex­pen­di­tures.

With­in his plan in­clud­ed ex­pen­di­ture on projects such as $2 bil­lion on re­pairs at the Port-of- Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, cre­at­ing a La Brea dry dock, and on hous­ing pro­grams re­spec­tive­ly.

He said government is prepared to spend $1 bil­lion on the Drag­on Gas Pipeline, Re­sort Tourism Project, the To­ba­go Air­port Ter­mi­nal, pur­chase of two new fer­ries for Tobago, and the San Fer­nan­do Wa­ter­front Project.

Prime Minister Row­ley al­so put forth ex­pen­di­tures of $850 mil­lion for the con­struc­tion of the San­gre Grande Hos­pi­tal and $600 mil­lion for the pur­chase of two Coast Guard ves­sels.

Part two of the address will be aired at 8 o’clock this evening.