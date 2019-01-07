Daylight robbery at pharmacy on Tragarete Road

A brazen daylight robbery at a popular business place on Tragarete Road.

A pharmacy owned by the wife of Opposition MP Dr. Fuad Khan was targeted by gunmen on Saturday.

Newscenter 5 underrstands the bandits entered through the front door.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 Dr. Khan said the employees were very shaken up by the incident.

Dr. Khan said it is a traumatizing experience for a businessperson.

Not so long ago in December bandits broke into the pharmacy, that time climbing through the roof after closing hours.