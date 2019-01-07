I955 FM


Daylight robbery at pharmacy on Tragarete Road

Posted on January 7, 2019 by newscenter5

Unknown-7A brazen daylight robbery at a popular business place on Tragarete Road.

 

A pharmacy owned by the wife of Opposition MP Dr. Fuad Khan was targeted by gunmen on Saturday.

 

Newscenter 5 underrstands the bandits entered through the front door.

 

Speaking with Newscenter 5 Dr. Khan said the employees were very shaken up by the incident.

 

Dr. Khan said it is a traumatizing experience for a businessperson.

 

Not so long ago in December bandits broke into the pharmacy, that time climbing through the roof after closing hours.

