I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Minister of Culture and the Arts dismisses calls for Carnival to be postponed

Posted on January 7, 2019 by newscenter5

Nyan-Gadsby-Dolly-500x280Minister of Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly dismissed the calls for Carnival to be postponed.

 

She said such a move was unnecessary.

 

The Minister also said she supports the position of the new executive.

 

Manager of Courts Sounds Specialists of Laventille Richard Forteau told Newscenter 5, his band will be participating in this year’s Panorama.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *