Pan Trinbago president says organisation is experiencing financial difficulty…can’t accommodate stipends this year

A tongue lashing for Pan Trinbago over the non payment of stipends to panmen this year.

On Friday and again on Saturday Pan Trinibago’s President Beverly Ramsey Moore said the organisation was experiencing financial difficulty and will not be able to accommodate stipends this year.

Yesterday former Public Relations Officer Michael Joseph told Newscenter 5 it is an insult to the bands.

Ms. Ramsey Moore said insufficient government allocation along with mismanagement and wastage under the Keith Diaz admistration contributed to the problem.

However Mr. Joseph said it is always the same tit for tat.