I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Plan by government to address deficiencies in the Prison Service Act

Posted on February 26, 2019 by newscenter5
President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards

President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards

The head of the Prison Officers Association says a plan by government to address deficiencies in the Prison Service Act is a step in the right direction. 

 

For a long time the association has been clamoring for amendments to the legislation.

 

President Ceron Richards was speaking with reporters at a news conference yesterday.

  

And also addressing the media, National Security Minister Stuart Young emphasized the need for rehabilitation.

 

The conference was held to hand over stab proof vests to the prison service.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *