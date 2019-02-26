The head of the Prison Officers Association says a plan by government to address deficiencies in the Prison Service Act is a step in the right direction.

For a long time the association has been clamoring for amendments to the legislation.

President Ceron Richards was speaking with reporters at a news conference yesterday.

And also addressing the media, National Security Minister Stuart Young emphasized the need for rehabilitation.

The conference was held to hand over stab proof vests to the prison service.