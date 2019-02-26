I955 FM


Prison service gets 250 stab proof vests for officers

Posted on February 26, 2019 by newscenter5

Unknown-17The prison service gets 250 stab proof vests.

 

President of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards, who said the vests were necessary for the safety of officers.

 

At a news conference yesterday Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson expressed similar sentiments.

 

He said the prison environment can be dangerous at times and protection was important.

 

The news conference was held at the Ministry’s head office in Port of Spain.

