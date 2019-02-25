I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Tigress: More needs to be done to treat with mental health issue

Posted on February 25, 2019 by newscenter5
Joanne 'Tigress' Rowley

Joanne ‘Tigress’ Rowley

One finalist in this year’s Calypso Monarch competition is telling the Ministry of Health, more needs to be done to treat with mental health issue.

Joanne Rowley also known as Tigress says depression and mental health issues should not be swept under the carpet.

The issue is at the core of her 2019 calypso titled “Who feels it knows it”. Miz Rowley admits she has lost 2 sons and depression quickly followed.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Miz Rowley said should she win the Calypso Monarch it would be an added bonus to know that her personal story is finally being told.

 

This entry was posted in News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *