Tigress: More needs to be done to treat with mental health issue

One finalist in this year’s Calypso Monarch competition is telling the Ministry of Health, more needs to be done to treat with mental health issue.

Joanne Rowley also known as Tigress says depression and mental health issues should not be swept under the carpet.

The issue is at the core of her 2019 calypso titled “Who feels it knows it”. Miz Rowley admits she has lost 2 sons and depression quickly followed.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Miz Rowley said should she win the Calypso Monarch it would be an added bonus to know that her personal story is finally being told.