Tigress: More needs to be done to treat with mental health issue

One finalist in this year’s Calypso Monarch competition is telling the Ministry of Health, more needs to be done to treat with mental health issue.
Joanne Rowley also known as Tigress says depression and mental health issues should not be swept under the carpet.
The issue is at the core of her 2019 calypso titled “Who feels it knows it”. Miz Rowley admits she has lost 2 sons and depression quickly followed.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning, Miz Rowley said should she win the Calypso Monarch it would be an added bonus to know that her personal story is finally being told.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.