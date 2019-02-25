I955 FM


School girl missing

Posted on February 25, 2019

missing-703x422Police are seeking public assistance in finding the whereabouts of school girl Briana Web. Briana is a form four student of the Princes Town West Secondary School.

She was last seen on Friday February 22nd.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the nearest police station.

 

