Fatal accident at Piarco intersection

Posted on February 25, 2019 by newscenter5

fatal accidentA woman is killed in a vehicular accident near the Piarco intersection. The incident occurred onSunday February 24th.

Reports say the woman is who is yet to be identified was attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when she was hit by a vehicle heading east.

She died on impact.

The driver of the vehicle is said to be assisting police with their investigations.

