Petrotrin ordered to pay fine of $4,000

State owned company; Petrotrin is ordered by the Industrial Court to pay a fine of $4,000.
The court says Petrotrin committed an industrial relations offence by failing to meet and treat with the union.
Following the ruling in a matter brought by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union yesterday union President General Ancel Roget claimed victory.
Petrotrin has been ordered to meet with the union from today to November 26th on the new structure of the company, criteria for rehiring, pension plans and other matters.
Yesterday Mr. Roget told media Petrotrin broke the law and the memorandum of understanding.
The court also ordered Petrotrin to pay a fine on or before the 23rd November 2018.
However, the court did not grant a request to restrain the company from terminating workers citing a previous ruling by the Court of Appeal.
Mr. Roget said the union will continue to protest over the poor management of the situation.
He said the company mentioned plans to appeal the ruling but he believes any appeal will fail.
