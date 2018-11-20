La Horquetta killing engaging the attention of police

The La Horquetta killing of Kern Mitchell is now engaging the attention of police.

29-year-old Mr. Mitchell was gunned down early this morning near his Phase 3, home.

Police say Mr. Mitchell was at Phase 2 at around 2.45am yesterday when two armed men wearing black clothing approached him.

One of the assailants opened fire hitting him several times.

Residents contacted the police.

Mr. Mitchell was rushed to the Arima Hospital by officers, but died while receiving emergency treatment.

Officers of the Arima CID are investigating.