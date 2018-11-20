Woman nursing serious injuries after Chaguanas man commandeered PTSC bus

Reports that a woman is nursing serious injuries after a 55-year-old Chaguanas man commandeered a PTSC bus.
The man said to be mentally ill is expected to be charged with stealing a bus belonging to the state, and other offences.
According to reports the bus, HCC 1018, was stolen from the Public Service Transport Garage in Chaguanas, at around 3 ‘o clock yesterday morning.
PTSC has confirmed the incident.
The suspect, from Ravine Sable Road, Longdenville, crashed several times, before he was captured.
He reportedly drove the bus along the Chaguanas Main Road, hitting a gate and three vehicles.
A van belonging to a newspaper vendor was hit and crashed into a BK Holdings truck, which slammed into a building causing damage.
The suspect reached as far as Cashew Gardens, crashing into a house.
The occupant of that house was said to be in serious condition.
The man is now detained.
He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for medical treatment for injuries sustained.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.