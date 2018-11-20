Woman nursing serious injuries after Chaguanas man commandeered PTSC bus

Reports that a woman is nursing serious injuries after a 55-year-old Chaguanas man commandeered a PTSC bus.

The man said to be mentally ill is expected to be charged with stealing a bus belonging to the state, and other offences.

According to reports the bus, HCC 1018, was stolen from the Public Service Transport Garage in Chaguanas, at around 3 ‘o clock yesterday morning.

PTSC has confirmed the incident.

The suspect, from Ravine Sable Road, Longdenville, crashed several times, before he was captured.

He reportedly drove the bus along the Chaguanas Main Road, hitting a gate and three vehicles.

A van belonging to a newspaper vendor was hit and crashed into a BK Holdings truck, which slammed into a building causing damage.

The suspect reached as far as Cashew Gardens, crashing into a house.

The occupant of that house was said to be in serious condition.

The man is now detained.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility for medical treatment for injuries sustained.