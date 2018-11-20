OWTU leads protest at Flavorite

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union leads protest at Flavorite over claims of victimization and unpaid wages.
Yesterday the frustrated employees gathered outside the compound calling on management to give them what is due.
The workers say the situation has been going on for too long and they have had enough.
One employee told reporters even the required safety gear is not provided.
Another worker said they are being made to endure untenable conditions.
And second Vice President of the representing OWTU Sati Gadjidah-Inniss said the workers are being disrespected and ill treated by management.
Newscenter 5 contacted Flavorite’s Human Resource Manager Naomi John Williams who declined comment.
