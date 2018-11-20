AG says banks could face further risks if Income Tax Amendment Bill 2018 is not passed

The Attorney General says banks in this coun­try could face fur­ther risks if in­ter­na­tion­al banks are re­luc­tant to con­duct busi­ness with them be­cause cer­tain leg­is­la­tion is not enforced.

AG Faris al-Rawi says this is at the heart of gov­ern­ment’s calls for Op­po­si­tion sup­port for the pas­sage of the In­come Tax Amend­ment Bill 2018.

Speaking with the media fol­low­ing an In­ter­na­tion­al Men’s Day event host­ed by the Bankers’ As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and Tobago’s for male NGOs yes­ter­day, the Attorney General said the country is already being de-risked.