Gunman opens fire at Chicago Hospital killing 3 people

Posted on November 20, 2018 by newscenter5

chicago-hospital-shooting-wgnA doctor, a newly graduated pharmacist and a police officer are killed at a Chicago Hospital.

 

Police say a gunman opened fire at the hospital yesterday.

 

The gunman was seen arguing with the doctor, Tamara O’Neal, who he had been in a relationship with, before shooting her and turning his gun on others.

 

The shooter, who has not been named, also died but it is not clear if he was killed by police or took his own life.

