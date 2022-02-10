Penal/Debe Regional Chairman stands behind political discrimination claim in distribution of water

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Chairman, Dr. Allan Sammy

The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Chairman is refuting claims that his criticism of water problems in parts of his region is about race.

Dr. Allan Sammy last weekend got a tongue lashing from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley who accused him of claiming racial discrimination in the distribution of water.

Yesterday Dr. Sammy said the Prime Minister got it all wrong.

Meanwhile the Minister of Public Utlities Marvin Gonzales insisted Dr. Sammy’s views are rooted in race and admitted to a crisis in water distribution.

Minister Gonzales also told us the mandate given by the Prime Minister last weekend is for him to engage 2 trade union bodies over the next 6 weeks.

He is to get their views and suggestions on fixing the problems at the Water And Sewerage Authority.