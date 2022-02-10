Uncertainty surrounds todays commute after San Fernando bus drivers strike for a second day

There is uncertainty over the kind of bus service commuters will receive between San Fernando and Port of Spain today.

Bus drivers on the route have been staying away from their duties for the past 2 days.

The chairman of the Public Transport Service Corporation is condemning the protests.

The actions have left many commuters in south in limbo.

The workers are protesting what they call a lack of COVID response measures by the company and stalled wage negotiations.

The situation is said to have crippled the San Fernando/Port of Spain route.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday PTSC Chairman Edwin Gooding said many commuters mainly children and the elderly were severely affected.

Mr. Gooding said the representing transport workers union led protest is focused in the wrong place.

On Monday the workers began their demonstration.

Branch representative Ryan Ramdath told the media an employee had died from the COVID-19 virus and there has not been proper sanitisation at the Golconda offices.

He said workers throughout PTSC’s operations did not have basic safety necessities.

However, Mr. Gooding is not buying this reasoning.

Mr. Gooding said everything has been done to ensure safety for the public and staff.