“PAY ATTENTION TO HOW YOUNG MEN ARE SOCIALIZED” SAYS, JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says, there is need for the region to pay attention to how young men are socialized.

Mr Holness says too often Caribbean males are the perpetrators of violence and the victims of crime.

He was speaking during the afternoon session of the Regional Symposium on Violence as a public health issue, now in its second day in Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago

Like other leaders at the symposium Mr. Holness referred to the importation of illegal guns in the region.

He said, while the United States and other developed countries seek to protect their spaces from the tools of crime, it is not a one-way street.

He called for a war on guns.

Prime Minister Holness said, the time has also come for countries in this region to reform laws and the education systems.

St. Vincent and The Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, pointed to some key causes of crimes in this part of the world.

He parts ways with those who say depression; frustration and poverty are among the causes of violent crimes.

Dr. Gonsalves said there is a pattern, which must not be ignored.

The Prime Minister Of Barbados Mia Mottley, told the symposium there are some things which Caricom must make priority in the fight against violent crime.

The symposium ends today.