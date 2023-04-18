A BIRTHDAY PARTY ENDS IN TRAGEDY AND MAYHEM …ONE PERSON IS DEAD WHILE SEVEN ARE WOUNDED

As leaders discuss crime and violence in Port of Spain, the killings continue as a shooting incident leaves a woman dead and several others wounded in Arima.

The victim has been identified as Candice Griffith.

Reports say the incident took place at temple street around10 o’clock last night.

News Centre Five understands Ms. Griffith was at a party in the area with several other persons when men armed with guns, stormed the premises.

It is reported the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately on the group of persons before escaping.

Residents in the area made checks and found 8 persons including Ms. Griffith bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the scene.

When lawmen arrived they found the persons bleeding from gun shot wounds.

They were taken to the Arima General Hospital where Ms. Griffith was pronounced dead.

The other seven persons were listed in stable condition.