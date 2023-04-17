FIGHT BREAKS OUT BETWEEN RIVAL GANGS AT NIGHTCLUB

A fight breaks out between rival gangs at a nightclub on Ariapita Avenue.

The situation brought a party to an abrupt end during the early hours of this morning.

According to police, officers of the Port-of-Spain divisional task force received a report of the altercation at the corner of Ariapita Avenue and Carlos Street, at around 2:30 am.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw several people, mostly young adults, running in various directions.

In the chaos, police reportedly found one man with a wound to the left side of his face.

Patrons at the club told lawmen that members of two rival gangs from Port-of-Spain reportedly had an argument on the pavement and a fracas ensued.

Reports say the gang members began throwing glass bottles at each other and gunshots also reportedly rang out.

The incident at the Coco Club was captured on video.

Officers from the Western Division Task Force also arrived at the scene.

They reportedly searched the area for gang members however, no one was arrested.

Speaking with News Centre Five yesterday, Port Of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said called for a greater police presence is needed.

The City’s Mayor described the incident as very unfortunate.

Yesterday afternoon the management of the TZAR nightlife issued a statement saying the incident did not occur at its venue but next door.