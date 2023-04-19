Another 4 murders after regional leaders end 2 day symposium on crime

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

As regional leaders ended a 2-day symposium on crime the country witnessed another 4 murders.

The killings took place in Couva, Arima and Aranguez.

In the latest incident the victim has been identified as Darius Cooper.

Reports say the incident took place at Roystonia at around 11:45 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Cooper was at a car wash in the area when several explosion s were heard.

Residents called the police who later found Mr. Cooper bleeding from gunshot wounds unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.