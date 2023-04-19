4 murders overnight…among the dead 2 women

Gun violence claims the lives of 2 women.

One is identified as Kernella Saunders.

Up to news time the other was known only as Lashay.

According to police reports 27-year-old Ms. Lashay and her boyfriend Devon Lewis were on the roadway in Malabar, Arima last evening, when gunmen attacked them.

Police say 39-year-old Mr. Lewis was shot.

He ran leaving Ms. Lashay behind.

Reports say she sustained multiple bullet wounds about her body and died at the scene.

During the shooting a bullet entered the Daniel Trace, Malabar, Arima home through a window and struck 35-year-old Kernella Saunders in the neck.

She was said to be walking the corridor of her home.

Ms. Saunders died inside her house.

Investigations are continuing.

And there is word of another murder in Aranguez.

The victim is Shiv Ramjattan.

He was 42-years-old.

Mr. Ramjattan was getting into his vehicle after locking up his business on Henry Street Aranguez last evening.

As he sat in his vehicle he was shot.

He reportedly drove his car to the Aranguez roundabout when he became unconscious.

He was taken to hospital where he died.