Birthday party shot up in Arima

In addition the hunt is on for the men who shot up a birthday party in Arima.

The attack left 41-year-old Candice Griffith dead and 6 other people wounded.

The incident occurred on Temple Street on Monday night.

Ms. Griffith, her husband, sister, aunt, nieces and nephews were at a family home when gunmen stormed and fired several shots.

Police say the three-armed men were carrying assault rifles and handguns.

Ms. Griffith was fatally shot while two teenagers are among the wounded.

A 15-year-old girl was shot on her left leg and a 16-year-old boy was hit on the right big toe.

Officers of the Northern Division Task Force visited the scene after the ambush.

Six of the seven wounded people were taken to the Arima Hospital where Ms. Griffith was pronounced dead on arrival.