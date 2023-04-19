2-day Regional Crime Symposium ends with a declaration of “War On Guns”

CARICOM leaders have ended a 2-day Regional Symposium on violence as a Public Health issue, declaring war on guns.

Lead Prime Minister on Security in CARICOM Dr. Keith Rowley announced one of the decisions taken at the 2-day symposium in Port of Spain.

In the final moments of the symposium, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago said these guns have become very popular among criminals in the region.

Dr. Rowley said CARICOM heads would use one model when drafting legislation to ensure some harmonisation across jurisdictions with respect to crime and criminality.

In the declaration titled “War On Guns” the regional leaders say they are also calling on the United States to join the Caribbean in this war on guns and urgently adopt and take action to stop the illegal exportation of firearms and ammunition into the Caribbean.

The leaders lament the disproportionate share of their national budgets, which they are compelled to allocate measures to address crime, violence and National Security as well as mental health and other health-related challenges that directly result from the illegal exportation of guns to our shores.