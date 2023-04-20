CLAIMS OF INTERFERENCE IN THE DPP’S OFFICE SAYS, DIRECTOR ROGER GASPARD

Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard

The Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, claims there have been attempts to interfere with the work of his independent office.

Senior council Gaspard yesterday did not go into details, but he insisted there is need for a more autonomous and less dependent DPP’s office.

He referred to an incident involving an unnamed DPP and Attorney General.

Mr. Gaspard was before the Joint Select Committee on National Security which is chaired by government MP Keith Scotland.

The DPP said his office is beholden to the attorney general and this is not good.

He also responded to questions about the statement issued by the chief justice Ivor Archie some weeks ago.

In that statement justice Archie blamed DPP Gaspard for some of the problems in his office.

Yesterday the DPP said he decided not to respond to justice Archie

Accompanied by deputy DPP Joan Honore Paul he again lamented the inadequate number of attorneys at the office.