LICENSING OFFICERS IN TOBAGO CRITICIZED, AND THE CHIEF SECRETARY ADDED HIS CONCERNS.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

The work of licensing officers in Tobago again comes into criticism.

Since the Easter Weekend scores of drivers on the island have been ticketed for a range of vehicle offences.

But the exercise has drawn the frustration of many Tobagonians, some of whom claim unfair treatment at the hands of the officers.

Now the Chief Secretary has added his voice to the criticisms.

Addressing the post Executive Council media briefing yesterday, Farley Augustine said while he agreed there is a need for licensing officers to enforce traffic regulations, he has some concerns.

Noting the economic fallout from the actions of the licensing officers he said such a situation would never happen again.

He added that Roxborough will soon have its own licensing office.

Mr. Augustine insists there was a better way to handle the situation.

According to Mr. Augustine the local licensing office is not being efficiently run.