Pathologist says Sewrhoni Mohan took her own life

Two years after she survived a vehicular accident, Sewrhoni Mohan commits suicide.

An autopsy was performed on Miz Mohan’s body today by Pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov.

He found that she died of acute oxygen deprivation due to obstruction of the upper airways by the plastic bags put over her face.

Dr Alexandrov says there were no signs of foul play involved in her death.

Dr Alexandrov says, “there was not the slighted evidence of an altercation. Her clothing was in perfect order. She was wearing a delicate silk blouse which could have been easily torn, but it was not. Even her fingernails were in perfect condition. Nothing at all to suggest foul play”.

On November 25, 2015, Mohan was travelling in a taxi which crashed into a ten wheeler truck in Mayaro.

Three other occupants of the vehicle, Anthony Marcano, 54, Felecia Ali, 41 and Sherwin Constantine, 54, died.

Miz Mohan was hospitalised for three months. Police were told that recently Mohan had been in counselling with her husband, Dave Rampersad.

But on Thursday Mr Rampersad found her dead. He told police, he entered the house at Chrysostom Trace in Mafeking and found her on their bed, unresponsive.

Police and paramedics were contacted but Mohan could not be revived.

Officers said there were no signs of a struggle in the house, and that Mohan was found lying on the bed with her hands at her sides.

Alexandrov explained that the plastic bag did not have to be tightened around the mouth to cause death.