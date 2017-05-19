Laptop programme recommences in September

Government assures the Lap-Top programme would recommence in the new school term.

The programme was stopped last year after education Minister Anthony Garcia said there was need for a review.

Minister Garcia said the findings of the review revealed among other things, that teachers were not trained in this regard, but this has since been addressed.

Speaking in the parliament this afternoon Minister Garcia said lap-tops would be re-distributed to students entering secondary school in September.

The programme was part of the peoples partnership manifesto.