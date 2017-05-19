I955 FM


Laptop programme recommences in September

Posted on May 19, 2017 by newscenter5
Education Minister, Anthony Garcia

Government assures the Lap-Top programme would recommence in the new school term.

The programme was stopped last year after education Minister Anthony Garcia said there was need for a review.

Minister Garcia said the findings of the review revealed among other things, that teachers were not trained in this regard, but this has since been addressed.

Speaking in the parliament this afternoon Minister Garcia said lap-tops would be re-distributed to students entering secondary school in September.

The programme was part of the peoples partnership manifesto.

