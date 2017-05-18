An apology from Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles for sea bridge woes

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has broken his silence on the filing of property tax documents and the issues plaguing the Sea Bridge.
The two matters he says are proving to be a source of worry for many Tobagonians.
In a public address last night Mr. Charles apologised for the hardships being experienced by users of the Sea Bridge, adding his administration has been working behind the scenes to find solutions.
The Chief Secretary said plans are afoot to bring long-term relief to commuters.
Chief Secretary Charles also announced additional centers for property owners still needing to file their property tax forms.
The options are in addition to the extended deadline of June 5th announced yesterday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert this was Mr. Charles’ first address to Tobagonians as Chief Secretary.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.