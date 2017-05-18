Child Protection Unit of the Police service now investigating origin of video of 2 teenaged secondary school students having sex in classroom

The Child Protection Unit of the Police Service says it is investigating the origin of a video of two teenaged secondary school students seen having sex in a classroom.
The video was posted on social media and is being shared.
The clip shows several other students in the classroom at the time of the incident.
The Public Information Officer of the Police Service, Michael Pierre says parents should pay more attention to their children.
He says he cannot say which school the children attend.
He is calling on parents to monitor their children’s books, see who their friends are on social media and visit their schools and attend parent/teacher meetings.
He believes people need to be more vigilant regarding the sexual behaviors of their children and charges.
The officer calls the video clip disturbing.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.