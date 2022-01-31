I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Owners of properties in T&T have just hours to fill submit property tax forms

Posted on January 31, 2022 by admin
Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

Owners of properties in this country have just hours to fill out and submit their forms to the Ministry of Finance.

Failing to do so would lead to penalties.

Up to last November, 165,000 property tax forms were submitted.

Two hundred thousand forms are required for the government to proceed with the implementation of the property tax.

Yesterday Opposition MP Dave Tancoo called on the government to scrap the tax.

According to Section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to file is punishable by a fine of $5,000.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *