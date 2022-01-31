Owners of properties in T&T have just hours to fill submit property tax forms

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

Owners of properties in this country have just hours to fill out and submit their forms to the Ministry of Finance.

Failing to do so would lead to penalties.

Up to last November, 165,000 property tax forms were submitted.

Two hundred thousand forms are required for the government to proceed with the implementation of the property tax.

Yesterday Opposition MP Dave Tancoo called on the government to scrap the tax.

According to Section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to file is punishable by a fine of $5,000.