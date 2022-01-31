Pan Trinbago preparing for disappointment

Pantrinbago President, Beverly Ramsey Moore

Pan Trinbago is preparing itself for some disappointment because not all bands will be able to participate in upcoming Panorama competitions.

President of the pan body Beverly Ramsey Moore says many pan men and women are not vaccinated and will not be able to join their bands this year.

Carnival 2022 organisers are insisting only the vaccinated can attend and participate in competitions.

All locations will be safe zones.

Mrs. Ramsey Moore says that will pose a problem for some bands, including hers.

Mrs. Ramsey Moore is hopeful but the realities may work against her band and others.

She says at the end of today there will be a clearer picture as to how many bands can compete.