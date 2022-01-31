2 officers shot and killed at traffic stop in Germany

Two police officers have been shot dead in western Germany during a routine traffic stop.

At 3:20 GMT the officers stopped a vehicle in the Kusel district in Rhineland-Palatinate, a State on the French border.

A 29-year-old male officer and a 24-year-old female officer were shot dead at the scene.

The latter was still a student at police academy.

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Roads in the area remain closed and authorities have urged people not to pick up hitchhikers, saying at least one suspect is armed.

Officers have also expanded the hunt to the neighbouring State of Saarland.

Some details of the incident are unclear.

As yet there is no description of the attackers, the vehicle, or the direction they fled, and police have not suggested a possible motive.